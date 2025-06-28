Trump said he has made a decision regarding Patriot missiles for Ukraine. He didn't specify what that decision is

The US President immediately asked for the next question

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

US President Donald Trump stated that he has made a decision regarding the transfer of missiles to Ukraine for Patriot air defense systems, but he did not specify which ones. The US leader announced this during a joint event with the foreign ministers of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda at the White House.

The journalist asked Trump whether he was considering supplying Patriot missiles to Ukraine, and whether he had already made a decision on this matter.

"I made," the US president replied, and immediately asked the journalists for the next question.

He did not provide any further details.

Ukraine needs additional Patriot systems and missiles for them, as they are among the few Western weapons capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.