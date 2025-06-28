Trump said he has made a decision regarding Patriot missiles for Ukraine. He didn't specify what that decision is
US President Donald Trump stated that he has made a decision regarding the transfer of missiles to Ukraine for Patriot air defense systems, but he did not specify which ones. The US leader announced this during a joint event with the foreign ministers of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda at the White House.
The journalist asked Trump whether he was considering supplying Patriot missiles to Ukraine, and whether he had already made a decision on this matter.
"I made," the US president replied, and immediately asked the journalists for the next question.
He did not provide any further details.
Ukraine needs additional Patriot systems and missiles for them, as they are among the few Western weapons capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
- On June 25, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Trump stated that the United States had not yet decided whether to sell Ukraine Patriot air defense systems: "They are very difficult to get. We need them too."
- Analyst Badrak told LIGA.net that only half of what the US president said is true: in reality, his country is capable of producing a sufficient number of systems and missiles to sell to Ukraine.