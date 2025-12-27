Trump says there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal during Zelenskiy's visit

US President says he has settled eight conflicts, but Russia's war against Ukraine is "the most difficult of all"

Donald Trump (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump is optimistic about resolving Russia's war against Ukraine during the president's visit Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Florida on Sunday. The American leader said this in a commentary to the newspaper New York Post.

The American president is optimistic about a peace deal when Zelenskiy visits his Mar-a-Lago club on December 28.

"Well, I think we have a good chance," Trump said in a phone call on Friday afternoon.

"I think they want to do it now, and I think Russia also wants to do it. But every time one side wants it, the other side doesn't," he continued.

He added that he had settled eight wars, "and this is the most difficult of all."

"But I think we're going to do it," Trump said.