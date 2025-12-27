Zelenskiy to propose steps to Trump to make plans "really work"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to offer his American colleague To Donald Trump "step by step" how to make plans for the settlement of the war actually work. The Head of State said this when answering a question LIGA.net in the chat room of the Presidential Office.

The president was asked if any agreement was signed during the meeting with Trump, what would happen next, when the plan would be implemented, and if Russia did not agree to a ceasefire. In response, Zelenskyy revealed what he would discuss with Trump.

"We are discussing Ukraine-U.S. security guarantees, this is one document. We are also discussing security guarantees with Europe. We are discussing the military dimension, which is part of the security guarantees. Fourth, we are discussing the welfare plan I mentioned," the president said.

He clarified that this is a recovery plan that will include many more documents.

"And the fifth thing we want to discuss with the president is a plan of consistent actions. That is, we want to propose step by step how we can make sure that all the plans I have already mentioned actually work. They will certainly discuss all this with the Russians, and we will have feedback," he summarized.

December 28 Zelenskyy should meet with Trump in Florida. They are to discuss, among other things, the controversial points of the "peace plan" and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Trump before the meeting with a Ukrainian colleague said that the fate of any peace plan depends only on his decision.