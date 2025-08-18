Trump also repeated the thesis that Ukraine should not join NATO

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump on the eve of the meeting with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian leader can "instantly end the war with Russia" if he wants to, or he can "continue to fight." This was stated by the head of the United States wrote in the social network Truth Social.

The US leader also again criticized the administration Barack Obamaaccusing her of giving Crimea to Russia "without firing a single shot" and reiterated his position that Ukraine should not join NATO.

"No return of Obama, who gave away Crimea (12 years ago, without firing a shot!), and no Ukraine joining NATO. Some things never change," Trump wrote.

In addition, Trump announced a big meeting at the White House with European leaders.

"A big day tomorrow at the White House. Never before have so many European leaders gathered at the same time. I am honored to host them!!!" he wrote.