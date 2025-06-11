Trump supports providing Ukraine with air defense systems – US State Department

Tammy Bruce said America is doing "everything possible" to end the war

Tammy Bruce (Photo: facebook.com/tammybrucemedia)

The United States is committed to providing Ukraine with the air defense capabilities necessary to repel massive Russian attacks. This was stated by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce at a briefing on June 10.

She was asked why the United States does not give Ukraine the opportunity to buy the necessary air defense systems amid intensified Russian attacks. Bruce said she could not speak publicly about the details of such decisions, which are the responsibility of the Defense Ministry.

At the same time, she noted that U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have repeatedly said in public that America is "Ukraine's greatest supporter and defender.".

"We want them to have a defense against surface-to-air missiles, right. We want them to be able to deal with incoming missiles. We know that there have been discussions about our European partners who have systems to give them to Ukraine," Bruce said .

According to her, there are a number of negotiations and aspects that do not belong to the State Department. We are talking about ammunition, procurement, etc. The spokesperson noted that the US continues to do as much as it can.

"Our goal is to make sure that this war ends and we continue to focus on that," she summarized .