Trump will be represented by son-in-law and special envoy at new meeting on Ukraine guarantees – Reuters

Kushner and Witkoff to attend meeting of "coalition of the willing" on January 6

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff during talks in Moscow (Photo: EPA)

US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will represent the United States in new talks on security guarantees for Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed White House official.

According to him, Kushner andWitkoff will take part in the talks on Ukraine in Paris. Previously, they were involved in to other negotiations on the settlement of the Russian war.

The first meeting of the countries of the coalition of the willing in this city announced French president Emmanuel Macron in late December. These talks will be held to "finally agree on the specific contribution of each country" to security guarantees for Kyiv, the politician said.

The meeting is scheduled for January 6 and will be held at the level of leaders, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Ukrainian delegation, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

The leader of Ukraine confirmed the US team's participation in the Paris talks, but did not specify at what level.

Earlier, on January 3, a meeting was held in Kyiv with national security advisors from European countries, representatives of the European Union and NATO.

"We discussed security guarantees, points of the peace plan, economic recovery and military and political issues. Most of the positions – 90% of the peace plan – have already been agreed upon, work continues on the details," Umerov reported.

He also noted that on January 5, the day before the leaders' meeting in Paris, a separate meeting of European chiefs of general staff would be held to "ensure additional coordination with allies in the security dimension."

Before that, on January 3, the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Gnatov said that Ukraine and the United States had agreed on a military document on washington's support for Kyiv.