Zelenskiy discusses steps to peace with Vitkoff and Kushner and asks them to wish Trump Merry Christmas

After this conversation with the Americans, the NSDC Secretary will hold another dialog

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 25, he held a telephone conversation with the special representative of the US President Steve Witkoff і Jared Kushner. They discussed the negotiations and the President asked to wish Donald Trump a Merry Christmas.

According to Zelenskyy, they discussed the "essential details" of the 24/7 work to bring the end of the "brutal Russian war" against Ukraine closer and make all documents and steps realistic, effective and reliable.

"There are good ideas that can work for a common result and lasting peace. Real security, real recovery, real peace is what we all need in Ukraine, in the United States, in Europe, and each of the partners who help us. I hope that our today's Christmas agreements and the ideas we have discussed will be useful," the President noted.

The conversation was also attended by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerovchief of the General Staff Andriy Gnatov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga and his deputy Sergiy Kyslytsyaihor Brusylo and Oleksandr Bevz, representatives of the Presidential Office, as well as other diplomatic team members. on December 25, Umerov will have another conversation with US representatives.

"We believe that it is right not to waste a single day or a single opportunity that could bring the outcome closer. Let our conversation today be another step towards peace. I also asked the guys to convey our Merry Christmas greetings to President Trump and the entire Trump family," Zelenskyy emphasized.