Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Ukraine – Suspilne

According to CNN, the American official was on his way to Poland when the Russian drone attack took place on September 10

Keith Kellogg (Photo: FABIO CIMAGLIA / EPA)

Special Representative of the President of the United States Keith Kellogg has arrived in Ukraine, writes Suspilne with reference to its own source.

According to him, Kellogg has already arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

Earlier, on September 10, an interlocutor of the American TV channel CNN stated that Kellogg was on his way to Poland when the Russian drones flew into the country.