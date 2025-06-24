Turkey will take steps to continue Istanbul process – Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: Erdem Sahin/EPA)

Turkey will continue to make efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine and will take steps to continue the negotiation process launched in Istanbul. This was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before leaving for the NATO summit in The Hague, reports Ukrinform.

"We played an important role in the adoption and implementation of decisions on the exchange of prisoners and bodies. We are planning new steps to continue the Istanbul process," the Turkish president said.

He added that during the NATO summit, it will be stated that Ankara is making efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine through diplomatic means, without prejudice to its obligations to the Alliance.

"After a three-year break, we brought the parties together in Istanbul," he reminded.

Erdogan also said that efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine are among the topics of the Alliance summit, and announced that allies will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.