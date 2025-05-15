Turkish Foreign Minister meets with Russian delegation in Istanbul – Anadolu Agency

A series of meetings in various formats are scheduled for May 16, unnamed sources in the Foreign Ministry say

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has completed a meeting with a Russian delegation. This was reported by with reference to Anadolu Ajansı, citing interlocutors in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that the meeting was held in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace. It lasted less than an hour: it was reported to have started around 21:45 and ended at 22:11.

It is not known what exactly the parties discussed, but plans for May 16 have been announced. In particular, Fidan, along with delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia, will be in Istanbul.

Several meetings are scheduled in different formats. It is noted that trilateral talks between the US-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey are on the agenda.

However, it is not known whether the meeting will be held in a quadripartite format (the United States, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey)