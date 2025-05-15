Turkish Foreign Minister meets with Russian delegation in Istanbul – Anadolu Agency
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has completed a meeting with a Russian delegation. This was reported by with reference to Anadolu Ajansı, citing interlocutors in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
It is noted that the meeting was held in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace. It lasted less than an hour: it was reported to have started around 21:45 and ended at 22:11.
It is not known what exactly the parties discussed, but plans for May 16 have been announced. In particular, Fidan, along with delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia, will be in Istanbul.
Several meetings are scheduled in different formats. It is noted that trilateral talks between the US-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey are on the agenda.
However, it is not known whether the meeting will be held in a quadripartite format (the United States, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey)
- on May 11, Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially great day for Ukraine and Russia".
- Later, Zelenskyy said, that he was ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there.
- On May 15, Zelenskyy said that he would not go to Istanbul for talks, because Putin did not arrive and he had "nothing to do there.".
- The president also approved the composition of the delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul. The group is headed by Defense Minister Umerov.