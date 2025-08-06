Tusk sees Navrotsky's speech as an attempt to seize the powers of the government

According to Tusk, this is the first time he has heard a "clear desire" in the president's speech to take over the government's powers

Donald Tusk (Photo: EPA)

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk said that in the inaugural address of the President Karol Navrotsky he sees a desire to seize the powers that belong to the prime minister and the Cabinet of Ministers. About this reports polish news agency PAP.

Tusk noted that this was the first time he had heard a "clear desire" to take over the government's powers in a presidential speech while in office.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that the constitution, to which Navrotsky repeatedly referred during the inauguration, is "unambiguous."

"I'm not sure, but I hope that this sometimes rather confrontational tone (of Navrotsky – ed.) will not have practical consequences. But if necessary, we will stand firm as guardians of the constitution and rules," the prime minister emphasized.

He added that he had listened to the new head of state's address "calmly and with the hope that there will be room for cooperation in key issues such as security and the Polish army."

"He has to be there, there is no other way out," Tusk emphasized, adding that Navrotsky "will quickly get used to the real situation in Poland."