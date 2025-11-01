Two more people charged with Louvre robbery – details of the case

Suspect in Paris museum robbery was in tears during trial, saying she was afraid for her children and herself

The Louvre (Photo: YOAN VALAT / EPA)

on November 1, two of the five people arrested in the last week of October in the Louvre robbery case were charged. This was reported by Paris prosecutor Laura Becco, reports Bloomberg.

The first suspect, who had previously committed the robbery, was charged with organized theft and criminal conspiracy and will remain in custody pending a court hearing.

The second defendant was charged with complicity. BFMTV media writes that it was a 38-year-old woman, and she was also taken into custody. The first suspect is 37 years old.

Both deny any involvement in the museum robbery.

The other three people, arrested on October 29, were released, Becco noted.

Appearing in court on November 1, a woman, one of the suspects, told the court that she was afraid for her children and herself – she was in tears, reports AFP.

Earlier, the prosecutor's office brought charges against two men, who were the first to be detained on October 26. Both of them partially admitted their involvement in the crime and remain in custody.

Meanwhile, the precious necklaces, tiaras and earrings that were stolen from the Louvre have not yet been found.

RTL Radio estimates that the value of the stolen jewelry is 88 million euros.