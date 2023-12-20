Biden administration hopes Congress approves aid to Ukraine in early January

According to John Kirby, "the sooner the US Congress approves additional funding, the better"

John Kirby (Screenshot)

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing that the White House hopes that Congress will approve additional funding for Ukraine in early January 2024.

"We want to get this funding as soon as we can. It looks like it’s going to be more like the end of January, but the sooner the better," he said.

President Zelenskyy was in the US last week, where he tried to convince Congress to vote for aid to Ukraine, but returned without a positive result. Congress continues to argue over problems on the border with Mexico and, most likely, will not approve additional aid to Ukraine of $61.7 billion by the end of the year.

On December 18, the last package of military aid in 2023 was announced.

On December 6, 2023, Biden appealed to Congress to approve additional funding for assistance to the Armed Forces. He emphasized that Putin will go further if he is not stopped in Ukraine, and then the American military will fight with the Russian.

The White House announced that money for aid to Ukraine will run out by the end of 2023 if the US Congress does not pass a new package.

On December 13, it was reported that some American congressmen considered it correct to stay in Washington after December 14 and bring to the fore the issue of additional funding for Ukraine and the security of the US borders, rather than "mindlessly" going on vacation.

