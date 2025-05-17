Ukraine, Russia may exchange 1000 for 1000 prisoners next week - Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

The exchange of prisoners in the format of 1000 for 1000 between Ukraine and Russia may take place next week. This was announced by the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov on the air of the telethon.

"I hope it will happen next week, according to the lists. There will be an exchange, you understand: whoever we can take, we will take. And we will give back in the same way," the intelligence chief said .

When asked by journalists whether he sees real prospects for such an exchange, Budanov replied that he "does not see any particular problems for this.".

After talks with Russia in Istanbul on May 16, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the parties discussed, among other things, the ceasefire and exchange of prisoners in the format of 1000 for 1000.