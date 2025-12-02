Ukraine can make "painful concessions" for peace and even a referendum – German Foreign Minister
Ukraine may be forced to make "painful concessions" in the struggle to end Russia's full-scale war. This is the opinion of expressed minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Johannes Wadefuhl in the newspaper Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.
"This will undoubtedly be an extremely difficult process for Ukraine, which may end in a referendum. The task of diplomacy is to work out compromises that can be supported by the conflicting parties. In the end, this will certainly always involve painful concessions," the German minister said.
Commenting on Russia's demands for territorial concessions, he noted that Ukrainian citizens will have to decide whether they are ready to accept such conditions for ending the war.
Wadeful also believes that thanks to international diplomatic efforts, the chances of a ceasefire have "never been higher" than they are now.
"The most important condition will be for Ukraine to receive guarantees that it is not defenseless in the face of renewed Russian aggression," the German Foreign Minister said, noting that the United States plays a key role in this matter.
- on November 27, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said that if Kyiv makes concessions, Russia will come with tanks and markers will block the border of their country.
- on November 28, the former head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that President Zelensky will not sign agreement on the abandonment of the territory.
- According to ABC News on December 1, in Florida no progress has been made on the issue of Russia's demand to surrender the Ukrainian Donbas.
Comments (0)