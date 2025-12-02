Wadefful is convinced that diplomacy must work out compromises for both sides in order to achieve peace

Johann Wadeful (Photo: x.com/GermanyDiplo)

Ukraine may be forced to make "painful concessions" in the struggle to end Russia's full-scale war. This is the opinion of expressed minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Johannes Wadefuhl in the newspaper Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.

"This will undoubtedly be an extremely difficult process for Ukraine, which may end in a referendum. The task of diplomacy is to work out compromises that can be supported by the conflicting parties. In the end, this will certainly always involve painful concessions," the German minister said.

Commenting on Russia's demands for territorial concessions, he noted that Ukrainian citizens will have to decide whether they are ready to accept such conditions for ending the war.

Wadeful also believes that thanks to international diplomatic efforts, the chances of a ceasefire have "never been higher" than they are now.

"The most important condition will be for Ukraine to receive guarantees that it is not defenseless in the face of renewed Russian aggression," the German Foreign Minister said, noting that the United States plays a key role in this matter.