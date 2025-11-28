Yermak: Zelensky will not sign an agreement on the abandonment of territory

The head of the OP says that as long as Zelensky remains president, Ukraine will not give up any of its lands

Andriy Yermak (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak has rejected the possibility of territorial concessions by Ukraine as part of the peace talks. He said this in an interview with The Atlantic.

"No sane person today would sign a document on giving up the territory. While Zelensky president, no one should expect us to give up the territory. He will not sign an agreement to give up the territory," Yermak said in a telephone interview.

He emphasized that the Constitution prohibits this, and "no one can do this unless they want to go against the Constitution of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

"All we can really talk about now is defining the line of contact. And this is what we need to do," Yermak said.