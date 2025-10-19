Ukraine has made proposals to the US on gas infrastructure and nuclear generation – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has made proposals to the US on joint projects to replace Russian gas and oil in Europe, the President said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine has made proposals to the United States on gas infrastructure and nuclear generation, and is currently working on the details. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted that Europe should have zero Russian energy resources, and there are now clear signals from America that it is ready to supply Europe with "as much gas and oil as necessary to replace Russian supplies."

"Our region has the necessary infrastructure, the necessary potential, which can help Europe's energy independence much more," Zelensky emphasized.

He also spoke about expanding cooperation with European partners under the PURL program and "increasing the purchase of American weapons, including air defense and some of our long-range capabilities."

"Next week we will talk to our partners in Europe about new contributions to the PURL program. We are also preparing very important agreements with some countries on weapons and defense technologies. We will expand our capabilities. The Office's team is now finalizing one agreement that we have been preparing for several months," the Head of State said.