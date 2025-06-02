Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy
Ukraine has been invited to the NATO summit in The Hague, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed during a conversation with journalists.
The Head of State met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the Bucharest Nine summit in Vilnius.
"We were invited to the NATO summit. I think it's important," the president said.
According to him, now Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will talk with his colleagues "about the infrastructure (in what format Ukraine will participate. – Ed.) and about what results can be achieved at the summit."
The day before, the NATO Secretary General confirmed that Ukraine's membership in NATO remains on the agenda, and the Alliance will continue to support it in the Russian-Ukrainian war .
- On May 14, a source for the Italian agency ANSA stated that the United States allegedly did not support Zelenskyy's invitation to the NATO summit. However, Secretary of State Rubio denied this information.
- On May 21, the NATO Secretary General was asked about Zelenskyy's invitation – he asked to wait for the summit program.
- On May 26, the head of the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced that Ukrainian and US presidents Zelenskyy and Trump would attend the summit in The Hague, but did not dare to say whether they would have a meeting.