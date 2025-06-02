Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

Ukraine has been invited to the NATO summit in The Hague, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed during a conversation with journalists.

The Head of State met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the Bucharest Nine summit in Vilnius.

"We were invited to the NATO summit. I think it's important," the president said.

According to him, now Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will talk with his colleagues "about the infrastructure (in what format Ukraine will participate. – Ed.) and about what results can be achieved at the summit."

The day before, the NATO Secretary General confirmed that Ukraine's membership in NATO remains on the agenda, and the Alliance will continue to support it in the Russian-Ukrainian war .

