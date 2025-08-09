Ukraine maintains round-the-clock contact with the US regarding the establishment of peace – Zelenskyy

No one doubts the United States' ability to end the war, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine maintains almost round-the-clock contact with the American side to convey its position on ending the war in Ukraine. This was stated by... stated / declared / said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening address.

"Contacts with the American side are ongoing almost around the clock – at various levels – and we don't make everything public," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that neither Ukraine nor its European partners have any doubts about the United States' ability to end the war.

"The US President has leverage, he has determination. Ukraine supported all the President's proposals." Trump, starting back in February," the president said.

Zelenskyy reminded that the idea of an immediate ceasefire belongs to the American leader.

"We need not a pause in the killings, but real, lasting peace. Not a ceasefire sometime later, months from now, but immediately. President Trump told me so, and I fully support it," the president said.

He noted that Ukraine and all partners equally understand the need for a ceasefire.

"Only one entity opposes this – Putin. His only card in his hand is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the stopping of deaths as expensively as possible. It is important that this does not deceive anyone," Zelensky said.