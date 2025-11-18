Ukraine needs more drones and improved tactics at the front - National Guard commander

Oleksandr Pivnenko (Photo: facebook.com/OleksandrPivnenko)

Russia has changed tactics to speed up its offensive in Pokrovsk. Ukraine needs more drones and improved tactics to counter the enemy, , said in an interview with Reuters, the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko .

According to him, Bakhmut fell after almost a year of fierce fighting, artillery and rocket attacks that "leveled" the city. In Pokrovsk, the enemy changed its tactics: it entered in small groups that operated for several weeks in different parts of the city under the cover of drone attacks.

To compensate for the lack of troops that allowed the enemy to break through the defense lines, Ukraine needs to quickly implement technological and tactical changes, Pivnenko said. One way is to better coordinate the "levels" of drone operations so that those operating closer to the contact line do not compete with those further away.

"We need to organize it by levels. So that one unit does one thing and another does another. And we do not interfere with each other," said Brigadier General.