Draft Law on Criminalization of Illegal Departure from the Country Submitted to the Rada

The Ministry of Internal Affairs told about the key changes proposed to be implemented for those who evade mobilization

Control at the border (Illustrative photo: State Border Guard Service)

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has prepared a draft law No. 13673, that proposes to criminalize liability for state border crossing offenses. The Cabinet of Ministers has already submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada.

The document proposes to amend the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and other laws regulating liability for border crossing violations. The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that they see massive attempts to evade mobilization by illegally leaving the country, but fines do not deter violators.

Therefore, it is proposed to make several changes. In particular, to transfer the consideration of fines for illegal travel to the State Border Guard Service. This process will be "faster and more efficient," the Interior Ministry said.

It is also proposed to establish criminal liability in wartime for illegal departure, use of forged documents or damage to border infrastructure.

"As for the latter, damage to the border infrastructure not only makes our country's border more vulnerable, but also costs millions from the state budget and donor funds," the ministry said .

It is also proposed to introduce legal consequences for persons liable for military service for violating the authorized period of stay abroad. However, if a person returns voluntarily, he or she will be able to avoid criminal liability.

"It is our responsibility to ensure the security of the state and support its defense capabilities in the most difficult times. The Parliament will determine the further fate of this draft law," the Ministry of Internal Affairs summarized.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that from February 2022 to March 31, 2025, border guards detained almost 43,000 men subject to military service while trying to flee abroad. 80% of them were detained while trying to leave Ukraine outside checkpoints. Fake travel documents were found in 4000 men.

It is noted that the number of violations is increasing every year. In 2021, more than 3,000 illegal crossings were recorded, in 2022 - more than twice as many, in 2023 - almost 10,000, and in 2024 - more than 20,000. In the first quarter of 2025, almost 4,678 people were detained, which is 10% more than in the same period last year (4,539 people).

Currently, persons liable for military service can only be held administratively liable for illegal border crossing. This means a fine ranging from UAH 3,400 to UAH 8,500. The draft law proposes to increase the fine from 119,000 to 170,000 UAH, or to introduce imprisonment for up to 3 years.