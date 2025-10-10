Ukraine to produce drones together with the Netherlands

Meeting (Photo: Office of the President)

On Friday, October 10, Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint production of drones. This was reported by and the President's Office.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans. The Head of State thanked the government and people of the Netherlands for supporting Ukraine.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Netherlands has provided $9 billion in aid to Ukraine. Kyiv expects this support to continue.

Zelenskyy also thanked Brekelmans for about $600 million under the PURL initiative. During the meeting, the parties discussed the further development of this initiative, the importance of filling it with new contributions and the accession of other countries.

Special attention was paid to the joint production of drones, which, according to the President, is one of the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation. In particular, the parties discussed the implementation of the memorandum. At the end of the meeting, Brekelmans and the Minister of Defense signed the relevant document. Denys Shmyhal.

The President also presented the Order of Merit to the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands II degree.

Shmyhal clarified that the agreement provides for the launch of joint production of long-range UAVs in the Netherlands with the attraction of 110 million euros of investments within the framework of the Build with Ukraine initiative.

On October 8, 2025, it was reported that the Dutch government wants to create a test site for drones over the North Sea.