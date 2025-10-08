The Netherlands plans to create a test site for UAVs over the North Sea
The Dutch Cabinet of Ministers wants to create a test site for drones over the North Sea. This was reported by the broadcaster NOS.
This zone will stretch from the coast from the Katwijk area to the port of Rotterdam. It is expected to be a permanent testing ground for drones. It is planned to be put into operation "after the summer of 2026".
State Secretary of Defense Gees Tuinman says the Netherlands must be prepared for drone threats.
Tuinman is referring to Ukraine, "where, of course, there is a drone war," and airports in Europe "closed" because of drone flights.
The idea is to create a kind of air tunnel connecting the former Valkenburg airfield in Katwijk with a test site over the North Sea.
The flight will take place over the beaches, but according to Tuinman, tourists need not worry. The test zone will start only over the sea.
- At the end of September, Zelenskyy said, that Russia could use tankers to launch drones across Europe and control them.
- At the time, unknown drones were spotted in Denmark and Sweden.
- Also, UAVs were flying over Schleswig-Holstein in northern Germany and near Munich airport.
