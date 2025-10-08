The Netherlands plans to create a test site for UAVs over the North Sea

Dutch Secretary of State for Defense believes that the country should be prepared for threats from drones

North Sea (Illustrative photo: Jeffrey Groeneweg/EPA)

The Dutch Cabinet of Ministers wants to create a test site for drones over the North Sea. This was reported by the broadcaster NOS.

This zone will stretch from the coast from the Katwijk area to the port of Rotterdam. It is expected to be a permanent testing ground for drones. It is planned to be put into operation "after the summer of 2026".

State Secretary of Defense Gees Tuinman says the Netherlands must be prepared for drone threats.

Tuinman is referring to Ukraine, "where, of course, there is a drone war," and airports in Europe "closed" because of drone flights.

The idea is to create a kind of air tunnel connecting the former Valkenburg airfield in Katwijk with a test site over the North Sea.

The flight will take place over the beaches, but according to Tuinman, tourists need not worry. The test zone will start only over the sea.