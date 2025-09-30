An important logistics hub for Ukraine and Poland will be reinforced by Dutch air defense

At the end of 2025, Amsterdam will deploy Patriot, NASAMS and anti-drone systems in Poland

Patriot of the Netherlands Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: ROBERT VOS / EPA)

In December 2025, the Netherlands will withdraw its F-35 fighter jets from Poland, but will deploy anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-drone systems in the country, reported ministry of Defense of the Kingdom.

"F-35 fighters are in Poland from September 1 until December 1 to help protect NATO territory. The Dutch pilots have already been in action several times, once using weapons to shoot down Russian drones (during the september 10 attack – Ed.)," the publication says.

At the same time, the Dutch MoD announced that the country will also deploy complexes in Poland Patriot, NASAMS and anti-drone systems to "further strengthen air defense and protect an important logistics hub to support Ukraine".

The Dutch Defense Ministry's announcement came after its head, Ruben Brekelmans, visited the country's F-35 unit temporarily stationed in Poland on September 29.

The official told the military that "Russia's reckless aggression is getting stronger and stronger."

Therefore, by deploying its fighter jets in Poland, the Netherlands is demonstrating that it and its allies remain on the alert, as "NATO's eastern border is also our security border," Brekelmans told.

"We are determined to defend this border together with our allies," the minister said.

Also, during conversations with the Dutch military, the official "learned more about the downing of Russian Shahed drones" in early September, the country's MoD added.