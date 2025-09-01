Dutch F-35s start patrolling in Poland – photos

The aircraft are stationed at a base in the village of Krzesiny near Poznan

F-35 fighter jet (Photo: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces)

F-35 fighters of the Netherlands Air Force have begun patrolling Polish airspace. This was reported by Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

On September 1, F-35s took up combat duty in the Polish skies. The fighters are stationed at a base in the village of Krzesiny near Poznan.

"Their goal is to support the protection of Polish airspace and NATO's eastern flank, in particular by participating in an air mission in support of the NSATU program – NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine," the statement said .

This is another example of solidarity and collective defense, which form the basis of the Alliance, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command emphasized.

Photo: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces

