Dutch F-35s start patrolling in Poland – photos
F-35 fighters of the Netherlands Air Force have begun patrolling Polish airspace. This was reported by Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.
On September 1, F-35s took up combat duty in the Polish skies. The fighters are stationed at a base in the village of Krzesiny near Poznan.
"Their goal is to support the protection of Polish airspace and NATO's eastern flank, in particular by participating in an air mission in support of the NSATU program – NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine," the statement said .
This is another example of solidarity and collective defense, which form the basis of the Alliance, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command emphasized.
- On June 30, it was reported that Norway is strengthening its contribution to NATO's air and missile defense by sending F-35 fighters to Poland.
- And on July 7, it became known that the Netherlands would also send its fighters to Poland. The operation will be carried out in cooperation with Norway from September 1 to December 1.
