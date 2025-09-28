Poland closes airspace near Lublin and Rzeszow at night

Lublin (Photo: Wojtek Jargilo/EPA)

On the night of Sunday, September 28, Poland closed the airspace near its southeastern cities of Lublin and Rzeszow. This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to the data of the Flightradar24 service.

The airspace was closed until at least 04:00 GMT on Sunday due to "unplanned military activities related to state security".

Poland's armed forces reported that had scrambled planes to ensure the safety of its airspace after Russia launched strikes in Ukraine.

On the night of September 28, Russians attacked Ukraine with nearly 600 drones of various types and dozens of air- and sea-based missiles.