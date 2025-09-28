Poland closes airspace near Lublin and Rzeszow at night
On the night of Sunday, September 28, Poland closed the airspace near its southeastern cities of Lublin and Rzeszow. This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to the data of the Flightradar24 service.
The airspace was closed until at least 04:00 GMT on Sunday due to "unplanned military activities related to state security".
Poland's armed forces reported that had scrambled planes to ensure the safety of its airspace after Russia launched strikes in Ukraine.
On the night of September 28, Russians attacked Ukraine with nearly 600 drones of various types and dozens of air- and sea-based missiles.
- On the night of September 10, during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine , "Shahids" flew into Poland. Due to the threat of Russian drones, the airspace of four airports in Poland was closed.
- Prime Minister Tusk said about 19 airspace violations, and as of September 12, Poland had already 21 airspace violations.
- On September 27, Zelensky said that on the night of September 10, 92 Russian drones were flying toward Poland. Some of the drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.
