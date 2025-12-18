President says it is important for Ukraine that Ukraine's fate regarding EU accession is not decided by Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine's accession to the European Union can be accelerated, but it depends on a number of factors. This opinion was expressed by expressed at a briefing in Brussels.

"It depends on our steps. And on the steps of our leaders, if these steps are not blocked politically. That is, if it is tied to legislation, changes, reforms, etc., then I understand this logic," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State emphasized that if this is blocked politically, he "does not understand such logic."

"But I understand who is doing it. This is open information. Therefore, in principle, for us, the European Union, membership in the European Union, is a security guarantee. These are part of the security guarantees that Ukraine not only declares, but also negotiates and counts on," the president continued.

He clarified that EU membership for Ukraine is not only an economic security guarantee, but also a political and geopolitical one.

Zelenskyy refused to predict when exactly Ukraine will join the EU, as this decision will be made by the leaders of the bloc.

"But it is important for us that this is not decided by others. Neither did Russia nor did others, those who want to or block us. Even some members of the European Union, you know, block us for political reasons. Not because this or that reform has been implemented in Ukraine. I am for justice," he explained.

On March 14, 2025, Zelenskyy announced that in the decision on Ukraine's membership in the EU, only one country – Hungary – is blocking it. Addressing foreign policy and security issues requires the support of all members of the bloc.

On June 26, Orban announced the results of the propaganda national survey Voks2025 on Ukraine's accession. He stated that the vast majority of Hungarians voted against.

On December 11, Ukraine committed to the EU to accelerate key reforms to strengthen the rule of law and fight corruption.

December 17 Hungary blocked the annual statement EU at its last enlargement meeting of the year – the government did not support a positive assessment of Ukraine's efforts on the path to European integration.