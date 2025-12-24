Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a rubber plant in Tula region and several enemy facilities in occupation
On the night of December 24, Ukrainian defense forces struck a synthetic rubber plant in Russia, a cache of catalysts, and other occupiers' facilities. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The facilities of the Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant in the Tula region of Russia were hit. This enterprise specializes in the production of components for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel. Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded on its territory.
The Ukrainian military also hit a storage and maintenance facility for unmanned boats near Myrne in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The extent of the damage is being assessed.
In order to disrupt the enemy's logistics, a regimental-level logistics depot in Dovzhansk in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region was hit.
A number of air defense facilities and areas where Russian manpower is concentrated in the temporarily occupied territories were also hit. The results of the damage are being clarified
- december 20 Ukraine hit a patrol ship Russia's Okhotnik project and a drilling platform in the Caspian Sea.
- on December 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used a missile of its own production attacked boat moorings in Crimea and other occupiers' facilities.
Comments (0)