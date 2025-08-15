Ukrainian Armed Forces hit one of the largest plants in the Rosneft system and a Russian command center

A target is hit in Syzran, Russia. Fire and explosions were reported, the General Staff said

Syzran refinery (Photo: wikipedia)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Syzran oil refinery. The occupiers' control center in Donetsk region was also struck.

Thus, on the night of August 15, units of the Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out fire damage to a number of important Russian targets.

In particular, the Syzran refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, which is one of the largest in the Rosneft system, was hit. It produces a wide range of fuels, including aviation kerosene. It is involved in supplying the Russian army.

Target hit, recorded fire and explosions .

The attack also targeted the control center of the 132nd separate motorized rifle brigade of the 51st army of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Yenakiyevo in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. The target was hit.