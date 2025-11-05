Ukrainian attack on port halts oil exports from Tuapse and local refinery – Reuters
Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse has suspended fuel exports and a local refinery has shut down after a Ukrainian drone attack on the marine terminal on November 2, reports Reuters, citing two industry sources and LSEG's ship tracking data.
The sources said that the refinery controlled by oil giant Rosneft, which exports most of its products, stopped processing the day after the strikes due to damage to port infrastructure.
The company and the Russian port agency did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Prior to the Ukrainian attack, Tuapse was expected to increase oil exports in November.
According to LSEG, at the time of the attacks, three tankers were in the port loading ligroin (an oil fraction used to make gasoline and for the petrochemical industry – Ed.), diesel fuel, and fuel oil. The information about at least three vessels was confirmed earlier by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, who noted that this attack is important and will have "quite long-term" consequences.
As of Wednesday, November 5, all vessels were moved away from their berths and anchored near the port.
The export-oriented Tuapse refinery, which has a capacity of 240,000 barrels of oil per day, produces ligroin, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil (a heavy fraction of oil used to make gasoline and other petroleum products – Ed.) and high-sulfur diesel fuel.
The refinery, which also have already impressed several times, mainly supplying products to China, Malaysia, Singapore and Turkey.
- On November 2, happened a new drone attack on the aggressor country. In particular, the SSU drones, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck an oil terminal in Tuapse.
- According to preliminary data from the General Staff, the oil loading infrastructure of the terminal, which is one of the largest in Russia, was damaged.
- LIGA.net's Interlocutor in the SSU noted that they also managed to set fire to a tanker, and there were five hits in total (read more here).
