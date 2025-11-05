Ukrainian attack on port halts oil exports from Tuapse and local refinery – Reuters

A Russian port that wanted to increase its exports in November was forced to shut down after a drone strike by Ukraine

Port of Tuapse (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse has suspended fuel exports and a local refinery has shut down after a Ukrainian drone attack on the marine terminal on November 2, reports Reuters, citing two industry sources and LSEG's ship tracking data.

The sources said that the refinery controlled by oil giant Rosneft, which exports most of its products, stopped processing the day after the strikes due to damage to port infrastructure.

The company and the Russian port agency did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Prior to the Ukrainian attack, Tuapse was expected to increase oil exports in November.

According to LSEG, at the time of the attacks, three tankers were in the port loading ligroin (an oil fraction used to make gasoline and for the petrochemical industry – Ed.), diesel fuel, and fuel oil. The information about at least three vessels was confirmed earlier by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, who noted that this attack is important and will have "quite long-term" consequences.

As of Wednesday, November 5, all vessels were moved away from their berths and anchored near the port.

The export-oriented Tuapse refinery, which has a capacity of 240,000 barrels of oil per day, produces ligroin, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil (a heavy fraction of oil used to make gasoline and other petroleum products – Ed.) and high-sulfur diesel fuel.

The refinery, which also have already impressed several times, mainly supplying products to China, Malaysia, Singapore and Turkey.