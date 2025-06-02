Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul met with representatives of Germany, Italy and Britain
On June 2, a Ukrainian delegation met with representatives of Germany, Italy, and Britain ahead of the second round of talks with the Russian side in Istanbul, Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi said.
First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia and member of the Ukrainian delegation Oleksandr Bevz met with representatives of Ukraine's European partners.
According to Tykhy, during the meetingThe parties agreed on their positions on the eve of the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.
"Members of the Ukrainian delegation reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts. They discussed in detail the agenda items, which include a leaders' meeting, a complete ceasefire, and confidence-building measures in the humanitarian sphere," the spokesman added.
The meeting between Ukraine and the Russian delegation is tentatively scheduled for 1:00 PM at the Chiragan Palace.
- On May 31, Zelensky reported that Ukraine and its partners still do not have clear information about what proposals the Russian delegation plans to bring to Istanbul.
- On the afternoon of June 1, the head of state confirmed that Ukraine would participate in the talks in Istanbul and voiced Kyiv's positions, which include a complete and unconditional ceasefire. The president later published the composition of the Ukrainian group at the talks.
- Russian propaganda stated that the Russian delegation had already flown to Istanbul. Moscow reported that it would not change the composition of the delegation and that it would continue to be led by Putin's aide Medinsky.