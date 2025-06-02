Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul met with representatives of Germany, Italy and Britain

During the meeting, the parties agreed on positions ahead of the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

Ukrainian delegation (Photo: x.com/spoxukrainemfa)

On June 2, a Ukrainian delegation met with representatives of Germany, Italy, and Britain ahead of the second round of talks with the Russian side in Istanbul, Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi said.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia and member of the Ukrainian delegation Oleksandr Bevz met with representatives of Ukraine's European partners.

According to Tykhy, during the meetingThe parties agreed on their positions on the eve of the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

"Members of the Ukrainian delegation reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts. They discussed in detail the agenda items, which include a leaders' meeting, a complete ceasefire, and confidence-building measures in the humanitarian sphere," the spokesman added.

The meeting between Ukraine and the Russian delegation is tentatively scheduled for 1:00 PM at the Chiragan Palace.