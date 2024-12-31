Ukrainian drones to target more Russian aerial threats, says intelligence

Magura drones (Illustrative photo by DIU)

Following the historic use of the Magura V5 maritime drone to strike Russian helicopters over the Black Sea, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (DIU) plans to conduct more such operations, according to DIU representative Andriy Yusov in a comment to LIGA.net.

When asked whether military intelligence intends to scale up the capability to target Russian aerial assets with Magura drones, Yusov briefly replied, "Yes, we do."

On December 31, 2024, operatives from DIU's special unit Group 13, near Cape Tarkhankut, used a Magura V5 equipped with R-73 SeeDragon missiles to destroy one Mi-8 helicopter and damage another.

The intelligence agency later released intercepted radio communications from the damaged helicopter, capturing the pilot's panicked explanation of the strike's nature and impact.