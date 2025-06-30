Ukrainian Navy participates in international naval exercises in Great Britain – photos

This year, representatives from 22 countries participated in the "Sea Breeze 2025" naval exercises.

Ukrainian minesweepers (Photo: Naval Forces)

The second part of the international exercises of the "Sea Breeze 2025" series, in which Ukraine participated, has started in Portland (Great Britain). This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Four Ukrainian minesweepers have gone to sea, including the "Mariupol" and "Melitopol," which were recently accepted into the Ukrainian Navy.

"De-mining the Black Sea is vital for all Black Sea countries, as the safe operation of commercial shipping is the foundation of the region's economic stability and prosperity," said Commodore Dmytro Kovalenko at the opening ceremony of the exercises.

This year, the maritime component of the "Sea Breeze 2025" exercise involved representatives from 22 countries, including NATO member countries and partner countries.

The purpose of the exercises is to practice the training of units in an environment close to real conditions. This should ensure full integration in multinational operations.

"The main focus will be on assessing the interoperability of Ukrainian units with the requirements and standards of partner countries," the Navy said.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Michael Mathis emphasized the importance of the combat experience that Ukrainian sailors share with their partners. He noted that the Black Sea region is a vital center for global trade and food security.

