Ukrainian paratroopers still holding positions in Paraskoviivka despite Russian claims

Paratroopers of the 79th Brigade continue to carry out combat missions in Paraskoviivka, which the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have seized three weeks ago

Illustrative photo by 79th Brigade

The information from the Russians about the alleged capture of the village of Paraskoviivka, located between Kostiantynivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Oblast, one of the hottest sections of the front, is not true. This was reported by Orest Drymalovskyi, a representative of the press service of the 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade, during a television marathon.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that Russian forces occupied Paraskoviivka on June 7.

Drymalovskyi stated that this is absolutely not true and that the Russian military department "traditionally lies."

"Our units are still in the village of Paraskoviivka, still holding these positions. The village is essentially destroyed, there is not a single intact building. The Russians are bombarding it intensively with shells, mines and aerial bombs. However, the paratroopers of the 79th Brigade are still in the village," said the representative of the brigade's press service.



