Ukrainian Secret Service begin preparations for the prisoners exchange that Ukraine and Russia agreed on in Istanbul
The Security Service of Ukraine has begun preparatory measures for the exchange of prisoners with the Russian Federation in the format of 1,000 for 1,000, which the parties agreed on the day before in Istanbul. The details of the process were reported by the press service of the agency.
The Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners at the SBU is engaged in relevant work.
In particular, the special service writes, a list of Russian military personnel who are held in Ukrainian captivity and can be transferred to Moscow is being formed, and, together with the Ministry of Health and other relevant structures, preparations are being made to receive Ukrainian defenders who are currently in Russian captivity.
"Among other things, appropriate infrastructure, locations, and medical personnel are being prepared to receive, support, and rehabilitate our military," the department explained.
- A large prisoner exchange is the only real agreement from the Ukrainian-Russian meeting in Istanbul on May 16.
The General Intelligence Directorate reported that work on the exchange was already underway . A Turkish source for CNN noted that the process would include three categories of prisoners – children, civilians and military , but this was not officially reported.
- The head of the GUR, Budanov, reported that the exchange of prisoners could take place as early as next week . The head of the Russian delegation, Medinsky, claimed that the exchange would take place in the "coming days."