Ukrainian Secret Service begin preparations for the prisoners exchange that Ukraine and Russia agreed on in Istanbul
Illustrative photo: SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine has begun preparatory measures for the exchange of prisoners with the Russian Federation in the format of 1,000 for 1,000, which the parties agreed on the day before in Istanbul. The details of the process were reported by the press service of the agency.

The Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners at the SBU is engaged in relevant work.

In particular, the special service writes, a list of Russian military personnel who are held in Ukrainian captivity and can be transferred to Moscow is being formed, and, together with the Ministry of Health and other relevant structures, preparations are being made to receive Ukrainian defenders who are currently in Russian captivity.

"Among other things, appropriate infrastructure, locations, and medical personnel are being prepared to receive, support, and rehabilitate our military," the department explained.

Read also
Strike on Sumy region. Britain called on Russia for a ceasefire, the Czech Republic stressed that the Kremlin wants war
exchangeceasefirenegotiationsprisonersSSUIstanbul