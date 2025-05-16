Turkey says talks between Ukraine and Russia were "more positive than expected" – CNN

An unnamed official confirmed that the Russian Federation demanded the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Ukrainian regions, and explained how the prisoner exchange came about

Turkish representatives at Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul (Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry / EPA)

The talks in Istanbul between Ukraine and Russia were "more positive than expected," an unnamed Turkish official told CNN a few hours after the meeting ended.

"It was more positive than expected. They didn’t use accusatory language," the interviewee said.

The official confirmed that "in the context of speaking about the ceasefire," Russia demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from its own territory.

This was previously reported by another CNN source familiar with the negotiations in Istanbul. According to him, the occupiers demanded that Kyiv withdraw its troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, which Moscow illegally incorporated into its constitution. Such Russian whims were also confirmed by interlocutors of other Western media outlets Axios and Sky News.

Now, a Turkish official has told CNN that "at a moment where it seemed like there was an impasse," his country has proposed a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia that would include three categories – children, civilians and military.

"The Ukrainian side went out to get approval for it," the interlocutor noted.

He claims that the Russians "seemed to need to consult less than the Ukrainians" during the negotiations.

"They are two sides coming to the table to talk about two different things. But the fact that they came to İstanbul can be seen as a need on their part to find a way out," the Turkish official concluded.