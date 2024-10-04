Ukrainian strike kills six North Korean officers near Donetsk – intelligence

Three more North Korean soldiers were wounded, according to a military intelligence source

North Korean military (Photo by ERA)

A Ukrainian missile strike near the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk on October 3 reportedly killed six North Korean officers, according to a source from Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (DIU), as confirmed to LIGA.net.

According to the source, the strike eliminated 20 Russian occupiers and six North Korean officers, who had allegedly arrived in the occupied territory to provide consultations to Russian forces.

Earlier, the Pentagon warned that North Korean soldiers sent to assist Russian occupiers in Ukraine would become "cannon fodder."