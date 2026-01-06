Ukrainians will be able to receive notifications of paper summons online – details

Reserve+ users will be able to voluntarily find out that the TCC has sent them a paper summons by mail

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

From now on, you can receive notifications in the state application Reserve+ when the military commissariat sends a paper summons, reported Ministry of Defense.

"The app now allows you to enable notifications when a territorial recruitment center has sent a paper call by mail. This feature will help persons liable for military service to be aware of their status, avoid misunderstandings and prepare to receive a registered letter through Ukrposhta", the statement said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense emphasized that this notification is not a summons, but only an informational message – its receipt or reading is not considered to be a summons.

The Defense Ministry provided the following details regarding the innovation:

→ use of this function is voluntary – a citizen can voluntarily enable or disable such a notification in the Reserve+ menu;

→ such notification shall specify the date and time when you need to arrive at the CCP;

→ however, the procedure for sending summonses has not changed – they are still printed in paper form and delivered by Ukrposhta.

The application also has notifications about filing and removal from the wanted list; violation of military registration rules and fines; updating the electronic military document Reserve ID; updating and obtaining data; obtaining deferrals or reservations and receiving an electronic referral to military medical commission.

The Ministry of Defense announced that notifications of registration, deregistration and de-registration, as well as deferral cancellation will be available in Reserve+ during the quarter.