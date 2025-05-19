Umerov discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Patriot system manufacturer

Strengthening the protection of Ukrainian skies is a matter of national priority, the Minister of Defense noted.

Rustem Umyerov and Joe Deanton (Photo: facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua)

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with a delegation from Raytheon, a leading manufacturer of weapons, including Patriot systems, strengthening the defense of Ukrainian skies, namely the need for additional systems and missiles. The minister reported this on his Facebook page.

According to Umerov, he had a meaningful conversation with the company's vice president for ground and air defense systems, Joe Deanton.

Meeting with a delegation from Raytheon (Photo: facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua)

"We discussed Ukraine's critical need for additional systems and missiles. This is a matter of national priority – the protection of our people, critical infrastructure, cities and villages," the Defense Minister wrote.

Umerov emphasized Ukraine's readiness to invest in this area, because, according to him, it is about the lives of citizens and the stability of the state.

"Expanding cooperation with the United States in the defense-industrial sector is one of Ukraine's strategic courses, and"Deepening interaction with Raytheon is a strategic part of such cooperation," Umerov emphasized.

The minister noted that Ukrainian defense companies are open to cooperation with American manufacturers to make the process of servicing and supporting weapons faster and of higher quality.