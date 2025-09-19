Umerov: Russia wants to increase the number of attacks to 1000 per day by the end of the year
Russia is trying to increase the number of air attacks to 1000 per day. This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov in an interview with CNN.
Russia combines attacks using cruise and ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones. Ukraine needs more air defense systems and interceptor drones to counter the enemy.
"Russia is trying to increase the number of attacks – up to 1,000 per day. By the end of the year, I think it will expand them," Umerov said .
These intentions, he said, indicate that Russia is not serious about ending the war against Ukraine. However, the NSDC Secretary assured that the enemy has not achieved any strategic goals, its troops have been stopped, and the situation at the front has been stabilized.
"Our strategy is not to allow them to maneuver. Even if their media claim that the Russians are advancing, they have been stopped: in the northern direction, in Sumy region, in Zaporizhzhia region and in the Pokrovsk area," Umerov said .
- on September 6, intelligence sources said that Russia can produce up to 2700 Shaheds per month, but the enemy is physically incapable of launching that many drones.
- On September 13, President Zelensky said that to shoot down 800 Shaheds, the Defense Forces need 1600 interceptors, but there is currently not enough funding for their own production.
- On September 18, LIGA.net The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia resorts to a "drone blockade" along the entire front, but defenders are mastering the counteraction.
