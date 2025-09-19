Umerov: Russia wants to increase the number of attacks to 1000 per day by the end of the year

Ukraine needs more air defense capabilities from its allies to prevent Russia from causing damage with attacks

Rustem Umerov (Photo: facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua)

Russia is trying to increase the number of air attacks to 1000 per day. This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov in an interview with CNN.

Russia combines attacks using cruise and ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones. Ukraine needs more air defense systems and interceptor drones to counter the enemy.

"Russia is trying to increase the number of attacks – up to 1,000 per day. By the end of the year, I think it will expand them," Umerov said .

These intentions, he said, indicate that Russia is not serious about ending the war against Ukraine. However, the NSDC Secretary assured that the enemy has not achieved any strategic goals, its troops have been stopped, and the situation at the front has been stabilized.

"Our strategy is not to allow them to maneuver. Even if their media claim that the Russians are advancing, they have been stopped: in the northern direction, in Sumy region, in Zaporizhzhia region and in the Pokrovsk area," Umerov said .