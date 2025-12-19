UN General Assembly adopts new resolution on human rights in the temporarily occupied territories

The document strengthens international control over Russia's crimes in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular in Crimea and Sevastopol

The UN General Assembly Hall (Photo: UN)

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted an updated resolution on the human rights situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. About this reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its head Andriy Sybiga.

79 countries voted in favor, 72 countries abstained, and 16 countries voted against. Countries that voted against: Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, China, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Mali, Nicaragua, Niger, Russia, Sudan, Zimbabwe.

Voting for the resolution (Photo: Andriy Sybiga / X)

The resolution addresses the human rights situation in all the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia. It provides for enhanced international control over the systemic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed by the Russian occupation authorities against the civilian population.

The document condemns Russia's war against Ukraine, reaffirms Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasizes that no attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territories will be recognized. The UN General Assembly demands that Russia immediately stop its aggression and withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

The resolution specifically strengthens the provisions condemning torture, inhuman treatment and other gross human rights violations committed against Ukrainian prisoners of war and illegally detained civilians.

It is based on the conclusions of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Russian Crimes, which confirm the facts of enforced disappearances and torture both in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia itself. It also condemns the refusal of the Russian authorities to provide information on the fate and whereabouts of abducted and captured Ukrainians, demanding that this information be immediately disclosed.

The UN General Assembly called on Russia to provide international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, with unimpeded access to places where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians are held, to provide them with medical care, and to conduct a full exchange of prisoners.

Russia is also called upon to release all illegally detained persons, including Crimean Tatars, civilians, political prisoners and journalists.

Sibiga added that Ukraine has initiated this resolution annually since 2016. The minister thanked the 79 UN member states for "their principled support."