Unmanned systems forces destroy a rare North Korean MLRS – video of the destruction

M1991 produced by the DPRK managed to hit in the Novopavlivka direction

M1991 (Photo: How Hwee Young/EPA)

Unmanned aerial systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have detected and destroyed a rare multiple launch rocket system manufactured by the DPRK. This was reported by the press service of the SSF and published the corresponding video.

It is an M1991 multiple rocket launcher system. It was destroyed in the Novopavlivka sector. The operation was carried out by the operators of the 413th Reid Battalion.

The pilot hit one of the shells on the guide package with the UAV's strike weapon. The munition detonated and pierced the cockpit, and then detonated the entire munition.

Oleksiy Godzenko, head of the 413th OBBS "Reid" media group, told LIGA.net that the destroyed North Korean M1991 MLRS is an analog of the Soviet "Uragan".

According to him, one of the missiles was instantly "launched" by the FPV drone, and given that the guides were in the retractable position, it went straight through the cockpit.

Godzenko added that in a few seconds the occupants began to flee the cabin. They were wearing burnt uniforms.

BACKGROUND. M1991 is a North Korean analog of the Soviet 220 mm MLRS "Uragan", but with an increased caliber – 240 mm and a range of up to 60 km. The presence of these systems in the occupiers' arsenal was first confirmed on video in April 2025.