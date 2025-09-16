Until it's safe: Poland's border with Belarus will be closed indefinitely

Border closures are directly related to the threat posed by military exercises on Belarusian territory, says Polish Interior Minister

The Polish-Belarusian border (Illustrative photo: MICHAL ZIELINSKI / EPA)

The Polish-Belarusian border will remain closed until the relevant resolution is canceled due to the threat posed by military exercises in Belarus. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland, Karolina Galecka, transmits Polish Radio.

According to her, traffic across the border with Belarus will be resumed when the situation becomes safe for citizens.

Earlier, on September 15, Interior Minister Marcin Kerwinski said that the closure of the borders was directly related to the threat posed by military exercises in Belarus.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation. I hope that the border closure will not be long, but the exercises are still ongoing. We will see what conclusions we will get after the acute phase of the exercises is over," the official said.

The joint West-2025 exercise with Russia is underway in Belarus, which began on September 12 and is scheduled to end on Tuesday, September 16.