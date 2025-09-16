Until it's safe: Poland's border with Belarus will be closed indefinitely
According to her, traffic across the border with Belarus will be resumed when the situation becomes safe for citizens.
Earlier, on September 15, Interior Minister Marcin Kerwinski said that the closure of the borders was directly related to the threat posed by military exercises in Belarus.
"We are constantly monitoring the situation. I hope that the border closure will not be long, but the exercises are still ongoing. We will see what conclusions we will get after the acute phase of the exercises is over," the official said.
The joint West-2025 exercise with Russia is underway in Belarus, which began on September 12 and is scheduled to end on Tuesday, September 16.
On September 11, after Russian drone attacks the day before, Poland introduced a special flight restriction zone along the border with Ukraine and Belarus for three months. In particular, the use of civilian drones is prohibited both day and night.
- The next day, Warsaw completely closed the state border with Belarus after the arrival of Russian UAVs and before the start of the West 2025 exercise.
