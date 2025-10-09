Ursula von der Leyen survives two votes of no confidence – the European Parliament lacks votes

The MEPs cast 378 and 383 votes in favor of Von der Leyen remaining in office

The European Parliament rejected a vote of no confidence in European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on October 9 from extreme right and left groups. This was reported by Reuters.

In the first vote, 378 out of 720 members of parliament supported von der Leyen and her team, and in the second vote, 383. It needed two-thirds of the votes to be approved .

This is not the first no-confidence vote that the President of the European Commission has survived. In July 2025, 360 lawmakers voted to keep her in office, and in July 2024, MEPs cast 401 votes.

Ursula von der Leyen thanked for the strong support.

"The Commission will continue to work closely with the European Parliament to address Europe's challenges. And together, to deliver results for all European citizens. United for our people, our values and our future," she wrote in the social network.

