US and Turkey sign nuclear deal

Ankara and Washington intend to strengthen cooperation in the field of nuclear energy

Turkey-U.S. nuclear deal (Photo: x.com/aBayraktar1)

Turkey and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Cooperation in the Civilian Nuclear Field. This was reported by Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

The document was signed by him and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the presence of Turkish President Recep Erdogan and U.S. leader Donald Trump .

"We have launched a new process that will further deepen the deep and multifaceted partnership between Turkey and the United States in the field of nuclear energy. I hope that the work carried out under this agreement will bring mutual benefits to both countries in the period ahead," Bayraktar said .

Details of the agreement were not disclosed. According to Turkiye today, Washington and Ankara are negotiating the construction of large nuclear power plants and small modular reactors.