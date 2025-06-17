US citizen killed in Russian massive attack on June 17 – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 15 people were killed in the strikes in Kyiv

G7 Summit (Photo: Presidential Office)

A United States citizen was killed in a massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of June 17. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at a special meeting of G7 leaders in Canada, A Strong and Sovereign Ukraine.

President emphasizes that Russia ignores any diplomatic proposals of the international community.

According to him, diplomacy is now in crisis. And there is one clear reason for this – Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has openly rejected every peace initiative.

Zelenskyy informs partners of massive Russian shelling of Ukraine on the night of June 17.

"Last night Russia launched one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of this war. The targets were our cities, that is, ordinary people, ordinary families in their homes," he said, adding that the occupiers used 440 drones and 32 missiles.

The President said that one ballistic missile hit a residential building and went through from the top floor to the basement. Rescue operations are still ongoing. People are being searched for under the rubble.

"In Kyiv alone, there were about 30 places where missiles hit or debris fell. Almost 150 residential buildings were damaged in Kyiv alone. It is known that 131 people were injured. 15 people are dead. Among the dead is a US citizen," Zelensky emphasized.