US evacuates its citizens from Israel
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced that the United States is organizing the evacuation of American citizens from Israel. He made the announcement on the social network X.
Special evacuation flights are being organized to evacuate US citizens from Israel. They will be operated by sea cruise ships, as air traffic over Israel is currently closed.
"US citizens wishing to leave Israel – the US Embassy in Israel is working on evacuation flights and cruise ship departures. You must register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)," the ambassador said.
The US Embassy announced on June 17 that it would suspend operations until at least the 20th due to concerns for the safety of its employees. At the same time, it stated that it had no plans or ability to organize the evacuation of Americans from the country.
- On June 16, the US State Department announced the fourth, highest, risk level for Israel , the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip and urged American citizens not to travel to them.
- On June 17, US President Donald Trump said he was demanding unconditional surrender from Iran and hinted at the possible elimination of the country's supreme leader.
- On the same day, The New York Times reported that Iran had prepared missiles and other military equipment to strike American bases in the region if US forces joined the fighting.