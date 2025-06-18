US evacuates its citizens from Israel

Israel's attack on Iran (Photo: x.com/Mdais)

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced that the United States is organizing the evacuation of American citizens from Israel. He made the announcement on the social network X.

Special evacuation flights are being organized to evacuate US citizens from Israel. They will be operated by sea cruise ships, as air traffic over Israel is currently closed.

"US citizens wishing to leave Israel – the US Embassy in Israel is working on evacuation flights and cruise ship departures. You must register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)," the ambassador said.

The US Embassy announced on June 17 that it would suspend operations until at least the 20th due to concerns for the safety of its employees. At the same time, it stated that it had no plans or ability to organize the evacuation of Americans from the country.