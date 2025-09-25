US fighter jets intercept Russian planes in air defense zone off Alaska

F-16 fighter jet (Photo: EPA)

On September 24, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) intercepted two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers and two Su-35 fighters in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone. About said nORAD press service.

An E-3 long-range radar detection aircraft, four F-16 fighters, and four KC-135 refueling aircraft were deployed to intercept the Russian aircraft.

The NORAD command clarified that the Russian aircraft were in international airspace and did not violate the borders of the United States or Canada.

NORAD explained that the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) covers international airspace outside the national airspace and requires mandatory identification of all aircraft for national security reasons.