US State Department approves $322 million in arms sales to Ukraine: what's on the list

Bradley (Illustrative photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of two arms packages to Ukraine for a total of $322 million. The relevant documents are published on the Pentagon's website.

The first package, worth $172 million, includes the sale of the Hawk Phase III missile system and related equipment to Ukraine.

The list includes spare parts for the system, repair services, test and auxiliary equipment, spare parts for MIM-23 Hawk missiles, etc.

"The Agency for Defense and Security Cooperation has provided the necessary certification, notifying Congress," the statement reads.

The Hawk is an American medium-range anti-aircraft missile system. It was adopted by the US Army in 1959. The system is designed to intercept airplanes, helicopters and some types of cruise missiles.

Another package worth $150 million provides for the sale of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, maintenance and repair facilities, and related equipment to Ukraine.

The US said that these weapons will improve Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats.

The Bradley is an American infantry fighting vehicle equipped with a 25 mm Bushmaster automatic cannon, machine gun and TOW anti-tank missiles, which allows it to effectively destroy both enemy manpower and armored vehicles, including tanks.