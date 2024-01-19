Finland unfazed by Russia: Finnish PM asserts preparedness

Finnish Prime Minister Orpo stated that Ukraine must remain a political priority at the level of the European Union

Petteri Orpo (Photo by EPA/Henrik Montgomery)

Ukraine should remain a political priority at the level of the European Union, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said at a joint press conference with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He added that he did not see any threat of a possible armed attack from Russia.

Orpo stated that "Finns can sleep peacefully because we are well-prepared". However, in his view, all EU and NATO member countries should be ready for all possible scenarios.

The Finnish Prime Minister called on allies to increase defense industry capabilities and ammunition production, particularly to continue supporting Ukraine.

"We also need to increase the capabilities of the European defense industry and boost ammunition production," stated Orpo.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of Europe continuing its military support for Ukraine. He particularly emphasized the urgent need to decide on the next financial support package.

"We must maintain our level of ambition in meeting the military and defense needs of Ukraine. At the EU level, Ukraine should remain a political priority," he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (Photo: EPA/Anders Wiklund)

